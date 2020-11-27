Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The coronavirus testing numbers that have guided much of the nation’s response to the pandemic are likely to be erratic over the next week or so. That’s according to experts citing the fact that fewer people will get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and testing sites will have shorter hours. The result could be potential dips in reported infections that offer the illusion that the spread of the virus is easing. In fact, the numbers may say little about where the nation stands in fighting COVID-19. A similar pattern unfolds on many weekends.