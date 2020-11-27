Eastern Iowans shopping on Black Friday looking for deals in-store, online

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowans lining up for Black Friday are finding themselves in shorter and less condensed lines due to COVID-19.

This is due to many box stores already having deals online or spreading out their deals over the next 10 days.

For Menards in Cedar Falls, Black Friday looked a little different with store COVID-19 mitigations.

Menards opened a half-hour early because they did not want crowds being too close together.

Menards General Manager, Stephen Carroll, says Menards is focused on COVID-19 mitigation.

"We actually opened a little bit earlier to make sure that social distancing is going. We want those people to stand back, and we do require masks to be worn. We want to be safe during this holiday, but we want to offer these great gifts," Carroll said.

Menards plans to spread out their sales over the next 10 days to avoid crowing in the stores.

