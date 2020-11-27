Demonstrators in Iraq take to street unmasked amid pandemic

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of a firebrand Iraqi cleric — most of them not wearing protective masks — have taken to the streets of the capital in a show of support for their leader ahead of elections slated for next year, stirring fears of a virus outbreak. The followers of Moqtada al-Sadr congregated in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to show their support Friday. Later, they stood side-by-side for afternoon prayers. Over 12,000 people have died of the virus in Iraq amid 544,000 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry figures. Observers consider the protest as a show of mettle by al-Sadr to other political blocs that on Iraq’s streets, the cleric still has clout.