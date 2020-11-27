Black Friday shopping during the pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the way we shop

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Other than wearing masks and social distancing, shoppers say Black Friday not only looked different, but felt different this year.

“It’s actually been a little less busy than I would’ve expected,” Cedar Falls resident K.J Barkema said.

Many chose to shop online this year instead of making their way out to the stores. However, plenty of cars still filled the parking lots in shopping centers.

“It’s really calm. Just everyone just kind of doing their own little thing and just doing their shopping and getting through,” Independence resident Andy Hunter said.

“It is less crowded than last year and I feel like the stores have done a good job of distancing people as far as the lines and everything, so it’s gone pretty smooth,” Cedar Falls resident Heather Edeker said.

Lines that did form at some stores weren't because of how crowded the stores were, but because of the limited capacity the stores had in place.

Many did make their way into the stores to shop, but others chose the curbside pick up option.

“Right now with everything going on it is very handy and it’s quick," Brandon resident Ashley Osborne said, "It’s kind of sad. it’s a bummer that everything’s going on right now but you just got to make the most of it and be safe."

Most stores are also extending their Black Friday offers past the day, for anyone who wasn't able to, or didn't feel comfortable going out to shop on Black Friday itself.

Some shoppers told KWWL that they were planning on skipping out on purchasing any clothing for themselves, because many stores still don't allow customers into dressing rooms.

Other purchases people made were electronics, make-up, Christmas gifts, as well as Christmas decorations to take advantage of the sales and be prepared for the holiday coming up in less than a month.