Belarus: Leader says new constitution would put him from job

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus says he will not remain in the post he has held for more than 26 years if his country adopts a new constitution. However, President Alexander Lukashenko did not describe the amendments he is seeking or give a timeline for when a new constitution might be adopted. Lukashenko has repeatedly raised the prospect of a new constitution since an August election gave him a sixth term and produced near-daily protests demanding his resignation. The Belarusian political opposition views the talk of constitutional revisions as a delaying tactic. Lukashenko’s remarks on Friday came a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with him and expressed support for a new Belarusian Constitution.