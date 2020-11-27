50-something Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. hungry to fight again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are older, wiser, calmer men than the young athletes who once dominated their sport, and their extraordinary return to the ring will reflect it. Their fight at Staples Center on Saturday is an eight-round exhibition bout with two-minute rounds, no official judging and limited violence, although the limit depends on whether you’re asking the fighters or the California State Athletic Commission. For Tyson and Jones, this unique boxing match is less of a sporting event and more of a chance for two transcendent athletes to prove age is a number and aging is a choice.