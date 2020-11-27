12th annual Holiday Hoopla kicking off on Black Friday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year's Holiday Hoopla was a reverse parade.

Visitors remained in their cars, and traveled throughout the downtown district, to see all of Santa's friends.

Organizers began planning in August, when they knew changes had to made for this to happen.

"Our volunteers stepped up in a huge way in order to make this happen." Community Main Street Director Kim Bear said. "We have an amazing community, we have sponsors who stepped up and said we can support you, and without them, we couldn't have done this.

The kickoff parade went from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and had some significant traffic backlog.