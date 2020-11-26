“We believe in this city.” Waterloo food truck owners create new giving tradition

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's their first year in business and Hungry Charlie's food truck in Waterloo decided they wanted to feed those who might have otherwise went without this holiday.

"I think we need to spread as much goodness as we can," said co-owner Katy VanDyke-Corbett.

A few months ago, she and her husband, Daniel, decided they wanted to use their combined 50 years of food experience to be their own boss and opened a food truck.

This Thanksgiving, they wanted to give a bit of hope through food so they set up shop Thursday afternoon outside House of Hope in Waterloo. For roughly 3 hours they offered free Thanksgiving meals to those in need and first responders.

"Sometimes you're struggling and sometimes you need a place to get away. Sometimes you need some help for your kids." said Daniel about their free meals. "We included firemen and policemen too because they have to work on holidays. I mean why should we take the day off if they have to work and take care of us?"

Growing up in New York, Daniel remembers serving food with the Salvation Army growing up. It's something he wanted to continue for his family.

"I just wanted to do what my family has done for a long time and just kind of, you know, get back to the community," said Daniel. "I can't think of anything better we'd rather do and start a start like a tradition of our own sure."

The couple live just a few minutes from House of Hope so their Thanksgiving efforts literally hit home.

"We believe in this city. And there are a lot of great people here doing great things and we just wanted to continue that and give back," Katy said.

Hungry Charlie's is doing well this year so far. Katy said they were going to pay for the meals completely out of pocket but a few friends stepped up to pay for the food. They also took in some donations in throughout the day.

