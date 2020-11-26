Waterloo offers free two-hour holiday season parking

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo and Republic Parking is offering free holiday parking program to run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31.

The city says the program is a gift to Waterloo holiday shoppers for two hours of free parking at metered parking spaces.

The program will run through December 31, 2020. Visitors will need to download and use PassportParking®, a mobile parking app. The users who download the app on iOS or Android will need to use the code, "Parkloo" for two hours of free parking.

The program is available during weekdays, along with no enforcement at meters on Thanksgiving Day, and while parking remains free on weekends..

The City of Waterloo has initiated this parking incentive program to support a robust holiday shopping and dining season for downtown businesses.

The city hopes a holiday parking program at metered spaces with the PassportParking® app will allow businesses to distribute the code and attract customers to downtown to take advantage of Main Street Waterloo’s holiday promotions including Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28.