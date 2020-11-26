UNI Men lose on last second shot to Saint Mary’s 66-64

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The UNI men's basketball team fell to the Gaels of Saint Mary's 66-64 in the consolation semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. The Panthers now move to 0-2 on the season.



The Panthers entered halftime leading the Gaels 39-31 led by sophomore Antwon Kimmons with 10 points. Kimmons made several athletic moves in the paint, going 4-7 from the field and 1-1 from beyond the arc. Austin Phyfe added 8 first half points and AJ Green added 7.



The Panthers shot 60% (15-25) from the field and knocked down 50% (4-8) of their shots from beyond the arc. The Panthers turned the ball over 10 times in the opening 20 minutes while recording 4 steals and 2 blocks. The Panthers out rebounded the Gaels 16-11 and held the Gaels to 39% (11-28) from the field.



The Panthers again started hot in the second half and moved out to a 16-point lead before the Gaels mounted their comeback. The Gauls outscored the Panthers 35-25 to pull off the two-point win. UNI was out rebounded 32-22 and committed 15 turnovers, 6 coming in the second half.



Junior guard AJ Green led the Panthers with 15 points followed by Austin Phyfe with 14 and Antwan Kimmons and Bowen Born each finished with 13. AJ Green and Noah Carter finished with a team high 5 rebounds while Austin Phyfe dished out a team high 3 assists.



THE PANTHERS

Panthers took a 39-31 lead into halftime following a deep AJ Green three pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

UNI held the lead for 14:49 in the first half.

Austin Phyfe finished with 14 points going 5-9 from the field.

Panthers shot 51% (26-51) from the field for the game.

Panthers finished with 26 points in the paint.

Panthers scored 20 points off the bench

THE GAELS

Tommy Kuhse led the Gaels in scoring with 19 points, going 8-15 from the field.

Alex Ducas hauled in a team high 10 rebounds.

The Gaels shot 41% (23-56) from the field.

Gaels scored 28 points in the paint.

Gaels scored 13 points of turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Panthers will now play in the 7th place game but will have to wait to see who comes out of the 6:30 pm game against South Dakota State and Utah State. The 7th place game, but will tip at 3 pm on Friday, November 27, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.