TRACKING: Beautiful holiday weekend

This Evening: Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Hopefully you have had a great day and your bellies are full of good food. The weather has been pleasant and will remain quiet through this evening with sun and clouds, temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a light wind.

Tonight: Besides some passing clouds, skies will likely become mostly clear. Winds will become light from the northwest around 5 mph. This will allow our lows to dip into the mid and upper 20s.

Black Friday: It will shape up to be a nice day after a cool start with lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies will bring our highs to the upper 30s and low 40s, slightly cooler than today thanks to a northwest breeze.

Skies will remain clear Friday night with lows in the mid 20s along with a light southwest wind.

Weekend: The southwest breezes on Saturday, along with sunny skies, will bring us back to the 40s and low 50s. This will be the nicest day of the weekend. A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing just a few more clouds, but also a strong northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph and highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Next week: It is shaping up to be a dry 10 day forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stalled, cutoff low pressure system will miss us to our east and thus we miss out on much of the clouds and wet weather but we do get a constant northwest breeze. This means our temperatures will stay below average through midweek with highs warming from the low 30s to mid 30s by Wednesday. Lows warm from the mid teens to low 20s. By the end of the week and weekend, highs will be near average with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.