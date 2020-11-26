TRACKING: A pleasant Thanksgiving day!

Thanksgiving: Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day. It’ll feel mild out there, with southwest winds from 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Night: A dry cold front will pass through overnight tonight through tomorrow morning, leading to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler for our Friday. Winds will be out of the northwest this time at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear skies for Friday night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: We start the weekend off with mild temperatures and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

There’s a different story for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies move in ahead of the next system. Although we’re not expecting any precipitation at this time, it’ll be windy. Northwest winds will be from 15-25 mph, with 35 mph gusts possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Next work week looks a lot cooler, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.