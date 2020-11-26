Schools struggle to stay open as quarantines sideline staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Contact tracing and isolation protocols meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus are sidelining school employees and frustrating efforts to continue in-person learning. It’s happening even in districts that take precautions and have successfully prevented much spread in classes. A small Ohio district where all the students share one building had to pivot back to remote learning because a cafeteria worker tested positive. That led the entire cafeteria staff and most of the transportation crew to isolate. The director of an association for superintendents says it’s another layer of “tremendous stress.”