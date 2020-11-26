Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals Through Wednesday Evening

8:07 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Well, it's been a soggy couple of days across Eastern Iowa. Snow transitioned over to rain Tuesday and then rain continued to fall through last night. For a look at Tuesday's rain totals, click here.

Taking a look a the Estimated Rain Totals graphic, the bulk of the rain fell in our southern counties. Below is a list of rainfall totals for Wednesday.

Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.42
Cedar Rapids0.61
Iowa City0.91
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE0.67
CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA0.65
DECORAH, IA0.03
Dubuque #3, IA0.40
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.24
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.01
FAYETTE, IATrace
IOWA CITY, IA0.76
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.21
TRIPOLI, IA0.01
VOLGA 1NE, IA0.02
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

