Rainfall Totals Through Wednesday Evening

Rainfall Totals Through Wednesday EveningNew
Well, it's been a soggy couple of days across Eastern Iowa. Snow transitioned over to rain Tuesday and then rain continued to fall through last night. For a look at Tuesday's rain totals, click here.
Taking a look a the Estimated Rain Totals graphic, the bulk of the rain fell in our southern counties. Below is a list of rainfall totals for Wednesday.
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.42
|Cedar Rapids
|0.61
|Iowa City
|0.91
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.67
|CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA
|0.65
|DECORAH, IA
|0.03
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.40
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.24
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.01
|FAYETTE, IA
|Trace
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.76
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.21
|TRIPOLI, IA
|0.01
|VOLGA 1NE, IA
|0.02