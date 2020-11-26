Nov. 26: Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, with another day of double-digit deaths reported

(KWWL) —Another 41 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Iowa as of 10am Thursday. The state's dashboard shows the total number of coronavirus cases is now 222,797.

The state's website says that of the 222,797 people who have tested positive, 124,521 have recovered.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (124,521) and the number of deaths (2,312) from the total number of cases (222,797) shows there are currently 98,276 active positive cases in the state.

There are now 1,269 patients hospitalized in Iowa, a dip from 1,305 previously. Of those hospitalizations, 271 are in the ICU, slightly up from 269 and 142 are on ventilators, down from the previously reported 150.

The state dashboard is also offering a look at the number of beds available to Covid patients and the number of ventilators available. The site lists 36.79% of Iowa’s total inpatient beds are available right now. Patients on ventilators represent about one-fourth of the total ventilators being used, meaning 76.56% of ventilators in the state are available should the need arise.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

According to the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard, there is a total of 11,471 cases in the county (10,724 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There are a total of 6,030 recoveries. The website shows the number of deaths have increased to 132. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county has dipped from 24.4% to 19.5%.

LINN COUNTY

Linn County’s COVID-19 dashboard updated at 10 am on Nov. 26, 2020 shows 13,867 reported cases. There are a total of 6,129 recoveries, and no additional deaths. Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 98. In the age breakdown of cases reported, 46% of the cases are women, 40% men and 14% unknown.

JOHNSON COUNTY

The state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday shows there are a total of 9,354 positive cases in Johnson County. Among those, 6,015 residents have already recovered. The The 14-day average positivity rate for the county has dipped from 12.9%% to 12.6%.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Dubuque County is reporting 134 new cases, 122 recoveries and one additional death. The state's dashboard lists the total number of positive case results in that county as 9,073 out of 43,679 people tested. 5,577 people have recovered and there have been 91 deaths county-wide.

