Not taking his own advice: Denver’s mayor gets called out for traveling

Affiliate KUSA reports, Denver's Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock boarded a flight to Houston ahead of Thanksgiving despite his warnings that people should stay close to home and only spend the holiday with their own household if they can.

His spokeswoman confirmed that Hancock was traveling to Houston Wednesday to visit his daughter in Mississippi, and that his wife is already there.

About 30 minutes before the flight, Hancock's account tweeted out to “avoid travel, if you can” in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A number of Democratic officials have been facing backlash for what critics call their, "what's good for thee is not for me" policies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo canceled Thanksgiving with his daughters and his mother after it was made public he would not be following his own policy.

California Governor Gavin Newsom came under fire for attending a restaurant where meals start at $450.

Former California governor Willie Brown wrote, he was told the wine bill alone "was $12,000" at Newsom's dinner.

All three Democratic officials have been telling the public to isolate and not attend family gatherings.