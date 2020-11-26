No. 15 Iowa State visits Texas eyeing Big 12 title game shot

No. 15 Iowa State goes to No. 20 Texas in the Big 12 this week for a matchup of teams trying to get to the conference championship game. Both have three-game winning streaks. The 6-2 Cyclones can plan their trip to the Dec. 19 championship game in Arlington, Texas, if they win Friday in Austin. The 5-2 Longhorns were in that game two years ago, and are still in the running to make it this season. There are only four games in the league this weekend after No. 14 Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia was postponed until Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 issues.