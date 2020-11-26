New Zealand’s Mahuta brings new outlook to foreign affairs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nanaia Mahutu is the first indigenous Maori woman to be appointed foreign minister in New Zealand, and promises to bring a new perspective to the role. She didn’t have to wait long for her first contentious moment, after getting into a quarrel with China over Hong Kong. Mahuta will seek the balance to strike between an increasingly assertive China and a combative U.S. People around the world have been curious about her moko kauae, or sacred facial tattoo, which she got four years ago to celebrate her heritage, ancestors and connection to Mother Earth.