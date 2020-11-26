Naples’ mayor begins process to rename stadium for Maradona

Naples’ mayor has started the formal process to rename the San Paolo stadium for Diego Maradona. The move comes with the city in mourning for the soccer great who died Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60. Mayor Luigi De Magistris says he is “taking the first steps to dedicate Naples’ stadium to Maradona. … It will be a quick process. … We’re hoping to make it coincide with the resumption of games with fans.” The city operates the San Paolo stadium where Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. Napoli plays Croatian side Rijeka on Thursday in the Europa League in a match that will be empty of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.