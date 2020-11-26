James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — James Wolfensohn, who served as the president of the World Bank for 10 years, has died. He was 86. Wolfensohn died Wednesday at his home in Manhattan, according to the Institute for Advanced Study, where he had been a past chair of the board. His son and one of his two daughters also confirmed his death in media reports. Wolfensohn worked on Wall Street for many years before taking over as the head of the World Bank in 1995. He was also a lover of the arts, serving as chairman of Carnegie Hall in the 1980s and the Kennedy Center in the first half of the 1990s.