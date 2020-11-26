In Georgia, Republicans juggle Biden win and Trump loyalties

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia have Republicans in a quandary. They can admit President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid and turn all attention to salvaging a Senate majority to counter President-elect Joe Biden. Or they can march lockstep alongside Trump and his unfounded assertions of a stolen election. So far, Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, along with a variety GOP power players, seem to want it both ways. Some Trump loyalists insist that’s not enough. It’s a tightrope act. And it’s one that threatens party unity as Loeffler and Perdue try to beat back strong Democratic challenges in the Jan. 5 contests that will determine which party controls the Senate.