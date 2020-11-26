Hiawatha apartment fire forces residents out on Thanksgiving morning

An early morning fire at an apartment building in Hiawatha is forcing its residents to spend the holiday elsewhere. Fire Chief Michael Nesslage states in a news release that fire crews got the call at approximately 4:30 am.

The five people in the building in the 1400 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. evacuated safely before fire crews arrived. They report awakening to a building without power and the smell of smoke in the shared laundry room.

Firefighters located the fire under the floor and in the walls of the mechanical room where the fire apparently started. The building, which had seen damage from the August derecho, was still under repair when the fire broke out.

The building has been determined to be uninhabitable, forcing all the occupants out on the Thanksgiving holiday. The Red Cross is providing assistance to those in the building in need of their help.

Hiawatha Fire, Robins Fire, Monroe Twp. Fire, Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy all assisted at fire location. There were no reports of injuries.