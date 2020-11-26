HELP NEEDED: Authorities seek assistance identifying individual

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual pictured above.

Authorities say the gentleman was found walking in Anamosa tonight, November 26th. He appears to know himself only as "Michael."

Police believe he is in his 60's and could have advanced dementia.

If you have any information related to this individual, you're asked to please call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 319-462-4371.