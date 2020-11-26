First responders and healthcare workers spend the holiday keeping us safe

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - First responders and healthcare workers are some of the few that continue to work throughout the holidays.

“We did know coming into the job that we would have to work holidays and weekends so it’s something that we knew coming into it,” Cedar Falls Public Safety Officer Marissa Abbott said.

While some of us may have taken naps after eating our Thanksgiving turkey with the family, police officers and firefighters were standing by ready to dispatch at any moment.

The reason first responders don't get the holidays off is simply because the community's safety is always something that needs protecting.

"Public safety doesn’t stop. Our job doesn’t stop. We still have to show up and do what we need to do regardless of the day, regardless of the time,” Abbott said.

Cedar Falls Public Safety had a full staff working on Thanksgiving day, just as they would any other day. Police officers spending the day patrolling the neighborhoods, and firefighters continuing to work their 24-hour shifts.

“There's a lot less traffic around town. You can tell people aren’t traveling as much with everything going on, so that’s definitely one thing that’s been significantly different this year," Abbott said.

The staff at the public safety office contributed food for their Thanksgiving dinner when they all had the chance to eat. The neighborhood heroes saying, they are thankful for being able to spend the day with each other and share a meal together, as they are just like a second family.

We thank our first responders and healthcare workers for working through the holidays and keeping us safe and healthy.