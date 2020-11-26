Dubuque organizations team up to serve 1000+ Thanksgiving meals

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Dubuque community organizations teamed up Thursday to provide Thanksgiving meals, via takeout or delivery.

The Salvation Army Dubuque, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Q Casino, the Boys and Girls Club, First Congregational Church of Dubuque UCC, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, and Knights Of Columbus Dubuque Council 510 among the groups that took part.

Together they helped cook, pack and bring holiday plates to residents.

Organizers say over 1000 meals were served.

This plan came together in the absence of the yearly 'Gitner Family Thanksgiving.' A Dubuque tradition, it was called off this year due to COVID-19.