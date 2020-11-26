Global shares mostly rise after Wall Street’s pause

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher, although Wall Street had taken a pause from the market optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. Benchmarks in France and Germany rose in early trading, while shares fell in Britain. Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished at its highest level in nearly three decades, since the nation’s “bubble economy” collapsed. Indexes also rose in China and South Korea. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and open for a half day on Friday. The recent upbeat mood has been set off by news of the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.