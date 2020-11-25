Zoey’s Pizzeria in Marion reopens nearly 4 months after derecho damage

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly four months after the August 10 derecho damaged their building, Zoey's Pizzeria in Marion is back open for business.

The restaurant announced their reopening in a post on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Zoey's will be open for dine-in and to-go orders daily from 4 - 9 p.m. They will start accepting phone orders at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant will have limited dine-in seating for parties larger than 4.

Zoey's Pizzeria had been closed since the derecho hit after the building suffered major structural damage. The restaurant also closed dine-in service temporarily over the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

