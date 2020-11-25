Waukon tops CL-GLR for second state title in four years

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – Waukon's defense shut down Central Lyon-George-Little Rock in the final two quarters as the Indians captured the class 2A state title 28-14 in the UNI-Dome Friday night. The victory marked the second title for the Indians in the last four years.

That same defense put the Indians on top early in the first half after a CLGLR dropped pass was ruled a backward lateral. Brennan Sweeney scooped it up and returned it 27 yards for a score. Pat Hennessy added a 7-yard run in the first half, while the Indians converted 2-point conversions on both.

CLGLR's scoring came on a pair of touchdown runs by Zach Lutmer that still led to a 16-14 deficit at half.

Braxton Stewart broke off a second half 56 touchdown reception from all-state quarterback Creed Welch, while Ethan O'Niell shut the door on a 6-yard run in the final quarter. O’Neill led Waukon in rushing with 107 yards on 19 carries.