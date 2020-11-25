Using Ozone to sterilize and clean surfaces?

(KWWL)-- Garry Schmitt, of New Hampton, has been working on his new ozone gassing business for the last 6 months.

Ozone gas can be used to sanitize and eliminate odors. It can alos kill viruses, bacteria and mold.

The process takes about an hour to clean a 3 bedroom home, and then a two hour wait period for the gas to circulate throughout the home.

"They had a study down in Georgia Tech where they had 8 different viruses like anywhere from SARS to COVID to bird flu and there was 8 different viruses and none of them withstood ozone up to 2.0, which is two parts per million, it eliminated all of them" Schmitt said.

Ozone is FDA and USDA approved, and can be used in cars, on clothes and in hotels.