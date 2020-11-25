UNI vs. NDSU women’s game to be televised on cable

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Disappointed you can't watch the UNI vs. NDSU women's basketball game in person? Mediacom is providing televised coverage of the December 2 game.

The cable company said the UNI game against North Dakota State University will be shown on Mediacom cable TV channel 22 in and around the Cedar Falls-Waterloo service area.

The NDSU Bison host the UNI Panthers women's basketball team at the Scheels Center in Fargo at 7 p.m. December 2.