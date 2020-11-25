TRACKING: Thanksgiving sunshine

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy through the rest of the night. The clouds clear as the sun comes up on Thursday. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s with a light west wind.

Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving. Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures. Highs reach the mid-40s to low 50s as the wind increases form the southwest at 10-15 mph. The wind becomes light overnight with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures settle back into the 20s for lows.

Friday: It is another day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be cooler with highs in the low 40s. That is still a few degrees above normal.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the best day of the weekend. Highs will be near 50 with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Clouds will increase throughout the day. High temperatures a little cooler with highs in the mid-40s. The wind will make it feel much colder with gusts to 35 mph from the northwest.