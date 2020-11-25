TRACKING: Fog, drizzle and rain

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties until 8 a.m. Visibility could be ¼ mile or less.

Today: Areas of fog will be around early this morning, otherwise it will be a cloudy day with areas of drizzle and light rain. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees throughout the day (upper 30s to lower 40s) with a north/northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with areas of fog developing once again. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: It will be dry and warmer, with a bit more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front moves through Thursday night/Friday, ushering in colder temperatures Friday. We’re back to near 50° Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front bringing wind and cooler temperatures Sunday into next week.