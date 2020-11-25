TRACKING: Dreary today, mild Thanksgiving

Today: Rain and drizzle will last through much of the afternoon, but will taper off by the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the day. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Clouds will decrease this evening. Portions of Eastern Iowa could see fog overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving looks mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Night: Mostly clear skies remain for Thanksgiving night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Friday: Another round of sunshine for Friday as we end the work week. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

This upcoming weekend will start with sunshine, but clouds move back in by Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 40s.