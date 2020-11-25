Toronto police have person of interest in billionaire deaths

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say they have identified a person of interest in the killing of Canadian drug company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife nearly three years ago. Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed there is a person of interest who has not been arrested. The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex Inc. and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15, 2017. They were hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool and were in a semi-seated position on the pool deck. The couple was among Canada’s most generous philanthropists, and their deaths shocked Canadian high society and the country’s Jewish community.