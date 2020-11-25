Skip to Content

Test Iowa sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

10:58 am

(KWWL) -- The five state-operated Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

These sites include:

  • Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo 
  • Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids 
  • Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines 
  • Pottawattamie County — Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs 
  • Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport 

The Council Bluffs site will close two hours early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. so test samples can be transported to the lab for processing overnight.

The other sites will close at 4 p.m. today. All five sites will be open again on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

