Test Iowa sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

(KWWL) -- The five state-operated Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

These sites include:

Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

Polk County — 4475 NE 3 rd Street, Des Moines

Street, Des Moines Pottawattamie County — Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs

Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

The Council Bluffs site will close two hours early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. so test samples can be transported to the lab for processing overnight.

The other sites will close at 4 p.m. today. All five sites will be open again on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.