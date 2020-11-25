Robust farm economy driving Deere earnings

Deere & Company reported net income of $757 million for

the fourth quarter ended November 1, 2020, or $2.39 per share, compared with net income of $722 million, or $2.27 per share, for the quarter ended November 3, 2019.

For fiscal 2020, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.751 billion, or $8.69 per share, compared with $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, in 2019.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 2 percent, to $9.731 billion, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and declined 9 percent, to $35.540 billion, for the full year.

Equipment operations net sales were $8.659 billion for the quarter and $31.272 billion for the year, compared with corresponding totals of

$8.703 billion and $34.886 billion in 2019.

“John Deere delivered another quarter of strong performance and a solid year despite the challenges associated with managing the pandemic,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

“In this regard, I would like to pay tribute to the thousands of John Deere employees, dealers and suppliers throughout the world who have helped us safely maintain our operations and serve customers. Because of their contributions, Deere was able to complete a successful year and is positioned to continue providing differentiated solutions and unlocking even greater value for customers.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2021 is forecast to be in a range of $3.6 billion

to $4.0 billion.

"Higher crop prices and improved fundamentals are leading to renewed optimism in the agricultural sector and improving demand for farm equipment," said May.

Tightening grain supplies and strong demand from China have increased prices for soybeans and corn in the United States by a third since early August. Wheat prices are up by 22% on the back of an increase in baking.

The rally marks a sharp reversal in fortunes for the U.S. agricultural economy after four years of global surplus grain stocks that have kept prices low.

Meanwhile, federal payments to farmers are projected to hit a record $51.2 billion this year, contributing to the fastest growth in U.S. farm income in at least nine years. Improving financial conditions have lifted farmer sentiment to a record high.