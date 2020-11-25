Recount drama in US House race as Iowa candidates near a tie

Dem. Rita Hart, left and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- The historically close race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat could be approaching a tie.

Democrat Rita Hart has cut Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks' lead to 35 votes out of more than 394,400 cast, with all but three of the district's 24 counties reporting the results of their recounts.

The race is the closest in the nation, and both sides expect it to tighten further as Scott, Jasper and Clinton counties finish their recounts in the coming days.

A single-digit victory for either candidate is a possibility, as is a tie, which according to state law would result in a winner's name being drawn from a receptacle such as a hat or bowl.