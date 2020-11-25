Reactions pour in as MLB at Field of Dreams rescheduled

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- "They'll come to Iowa."

Field of Dreams Movie Site

The ball-game at the Field of Dreams --- back on. It'll be the first-ever Major League Baseball game to be played in Iowa. This week the league announced: it's official, August 12, 2021.



For folks who run the site, it's news they had been waiting to hear. It's easy to see why, especially when you consider: the MLB had already very-much "built it." A brand new regulation field, and a temporary 8,000 seat stadium sits waiting, just a cornfield away from the movie site.

When news broke, support and excitement about the event poured out from fans, across the country and around the world.

First Thanksgiving without my Dad who was a natural athlete. I know my Dad is playing ball in the Field of Dreams! @Mets #tuesdayvibe #FieldOfDreams ❤️⚾️🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽 — Rachel Collier (@RachelCollier05) November 24, 2020

And on KWWL's Facebook page, we saw a lot of quotes excitedly posted from the movie. But the one posted most-often had to be, "Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa."

Roman Weinberg with the Field of Dreams movie site is humbled, but not necessarily surprised, by the level of public interest.

"It's just a testament to everything that this movie means and that this sport means. It binds us together. It reminds us that we're human," Weinberg said.