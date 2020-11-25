Ravens-Steelers game moved to Sunday, seven players test positive for COVID-19

(KWWL) — The National Football League announced that the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game originally scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Sunday.

According to ESPN, this decision was made due to seven players from the Baltimore Ravens testing positive for COVID-19, which includes — running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, quarterback Trace McSorley, center Matt Skura, guard Patrick Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.

None of these players will be present on Sunday.

The NFL said they will announce the game time and broadcast network later today.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," NFL said in their statement.