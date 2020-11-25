Pet Safety: Thanksgiving food to share with your dog

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Many families are making final preparations for their COVID-19 panemic thanksgiving menu, but it's equally important to check what would be safe for a furry friend to eat.

According to veterinarians, Thanksgiving scraps or food should only be given to dogs.

Cats have a strict and preferred diet. Thanksgiving food like potatoes and turkey may not be appetizing to them.

Companion Animal Clinic in Cedar Falls says if a pet owner plans to feed their pet some Thanksgiving meals it should be done with low fat portions.

The fatty portions would include the turkey drippings tray, stuffing, and high volumes of Turkey.

Dr. Colleen Nemmers at Companion recommends sticking to small portions and only turkey.

However, if turkey is being given Dr. Nemmers says to check for bones.

"It is fine to give your dog some turkey, maybe not a cat, but turkey is nice and bland. I would avoid any kind of bone. For example, Wish-Bone, or leg with a bone," Nemmers said.

Dr. Nemmers says a bone cooked inside a turkey is easier to crack apart if eaten by a dog. The bone could injure the dog internally if cracked apart.

Dr. Nemmers closes her office on Thanksgiving, but reopens on the following day, she sees many pets who suffer from a high-fat meal on Thanksgiving. The most common concerns Nemmers hears parents come in with concerns of vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Nemmers says it's recommended to contact your local veternarian if your dog ends up throwing up from food.