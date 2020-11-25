Nov. 25: Iowa reports 3,365 new cases, 47 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,365 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 218,947.

The state's website says that of the 218,947 people who have tested positive, 122,047 have recovered. This is 2,362 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state is reporting 47 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,271.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (122,047) and the number of deaths (2,271) from the total number of cases (218,947) shows there are currently 94,629 active positive cases in the state.

There were 198 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,305, which is down from 1,351. Of those hospitalizations, 269 are in the ICU (down from 275 yesterday) and 150 are on ventilators (down from 155 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 8,559 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,185,861 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (3,365 positive tests divided by 8,559 tests given) is 39.3 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 206 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 11,158 cases in the county (10,414 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 744 Serology positive cases). There have been 169 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 5,738 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 127 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 142 more cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 13,650 cases. There have been 118 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,024 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 183 deaths. There are 98 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 86 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 9,235 reported cases. There have been 60 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,952 recoveries. A total of 57,367 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 105 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 8,925 reported cases. There were 114 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,455. A total of 43,375 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 90 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.3 percent.

