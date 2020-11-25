New rapid COVID-19 test available in Waterloo, but it will cost you

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Rapid COVID-19 tests are now available in Waterloo.

Des Moines based company Health Gauge opened a drive-thru rapid testing site at the Cattle Congress Pavilion Tuesday.

The company says it can return results the same day. On average, TestIowa results take around three days to come back.

"You don't have to sit at home and wait for several days in order to know if you have positive or negative results," Health Guage Operations Manager Ciji Matrisan said. "You can go back to work or go back to school and get back to your normal life. as normal as it can be."

Unlike the free TestIowa tests, the rapids tests cost $100. You do have to register for the tests online, but you don't have to fill out an assessment to determine if you can get a test like with TestIowa. There are no pre-conditions.

Before opening the Waterloo location Tuesday, Mitrisan said several people from Waterloo make the trip to one of the company's other testing sites in Ames.

"They wanted to get tested before they interacted with family members or they had some sort of situation where they needed a rapid test," she said. "They had been exposed and they wanted to make sure that they were okay to carry on and interact with other individuals."

Health Guage uses the nose swab PCR tests, the same ones TestIowa uses.

PCR testing is usually done with a deep nasal swab and analyzes the whole molecular makeup of a cell.

"We have a 96.4% accuracy rate," Mitrisin said. "Each individual slot goes with a unique identification code. We are able to make sure that tests are matched up and you the results, same day, through text message, email, and voicemail."

While the $100 test takes a chunk out of your wallet, Mitrisin said she hopes it gives the community some sort of peace of mind.

"It is a scary time," she said. "This helps allow them to get some peace of mind and help them be able to get tested and results immediately so they can kind of carry on with their business."

Here are the hours for the rapid testing site:

Monday and Thursday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can register for a test here.