New Iowa unemployment claims reach highest level since July

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- 9,458 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims last week, a 58% increase from the previous week and the highest number of initial claims since July, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.

9,458 Iowans filed new claims between Nov. 15 and 21, an increase of 3,466 from the previous week's adjusted number of 5,992. The number of continuing claims was 37,112, an increase of 2,310 from the previous week.

IWD says the months of November through February traditionally see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in the construction, agriculture, landscaping, and manufacturing industries. Nearly 44% of last week's claimants said their claims were not COVID-19-related.

For the week ending Nov. 21, 2020, nearly 43.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

Due to Governor Reynolds’ recent Disaster Emergency Proclamation, IowaWORKS Centers will temporarily pause in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile app to continue their work search activities. Iowa Workforce Development and all IowaWORKS Centers will be closed Nov. 25-27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $10,269,549.21 last week. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (1,622)

Construction (1,271)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,245)

Health Care & Social Assistance (920)

Accommodation & Food Services (780)

The rise in Iowa's unemployment claims follows last week's news that the state's unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in October. The state is tied with South Dakota for the third-lowest unemployment rate in the country through October.

More details on the latest unemployment numbers report can be found here.