Slight gain of 1.3% in October for manufactured goods

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October but much of the strength came from a big jump in orders for military equipment. Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, rose a better-than-expected 1.3% in October and that gain followed an upwardly revised 2.1% increase in September. A category that tracks business investment plans rose 0.7% in October after a 1.9% increase in September. The strength in October came primarily from a jump in volatile defense orders with demand for military aircraft surging by 79.1%.