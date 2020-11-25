MH17 court grants some defense requests for investigations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has granted several requests for information or further investigations made by defense lawyers for a Russian accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014. The rulings Wednesday marked the end of the pretrial phase of the landmark case. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis says the substantive trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with shooting down the Boeing 777 as it flew over conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, is set to begin Feb. 1. The court approved requests including for interviews with witnesses and checking whether some video and photo evidence were manipulated. It rejected other defense requests.