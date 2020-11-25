Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address

Credit: Joe Biden / YouTube

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- In a time of plague and raw division, President-elect Joe Biden is appealing for unity in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation.

He's asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months.

With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, Biden called on Americans to take precautions to try to stem the tide of the virus, by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

But even as he urged common purpose and healing, President Donald Trump asserted that the election results must be overturned.

Watch the full speech here: