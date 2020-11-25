Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV says Tehran has released detained British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The state TV report offered no further details Wednesday beyond saying that the three Iranians released in the swap had been detained for trying to bypass sanctions. Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years on widely criticized espionage charges.