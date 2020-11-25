Iowa Farm Sanctuary partners with Tofurky to provide plant-based food

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is teaming up with Tofurky, a plant-based brand, to deliver 30 meat-free meals to CommUnity Crisis Center and Food Bank in Iowa City.

“We are excited to help feed families in Johnson County this holiday season by providing incredible vegan food from Tofurky,” Jered Camp, co-founder of Iowa Farm Sanctuary, said. “A holiday is such a great time to connect over a delicious meal, especially when it features plant-based meat alternatives that everyone can enjoy.”

According to their website, Tofurky’s mission is to “make great food that everyone can enjoy, and do it with respect for people, animals and the planet.”

“When we approached Tofurky about helping us donate vegan roasts to our local food banks for Project Holiday, they were happy to make it happen,” Sara Pinkham, Iowa Farm Sanctuary board member, said. “We were able to coordinate with New Pioneer Food Co-op in Iowa City to receive the roasts, for which we are very grateful.”