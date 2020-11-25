ICCSD and ISEA dropping lawsuit against Governor Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) and the Iowa City Community School Board have come to the decision to withdraw their petition, challenging the requirements by Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education on in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint lawsuit challenged the administration's requirement that at least 50% of districts' instruction take place in-person.

The Iowa City district's school board voted in favor of dropping the case at a meeting Tuesday, with members saying it wasn't worth pursuing after losing a hearing and later being denied a request for appeal.

"Since the pandemic began, the safety of our members and the students we serve has been our number one priority. We believe the Governor overreached in forcing schools to adhere to metrics not driven by science and reliable medical advice. We still believe the ultimate authority to plan the return to school, including the extent of any online component, rests solely with the locally elected school boards of each school district in Iowa, not with Governor Reynolds," said ISEA President Mike Beranek.