Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center receives $200,000 from the Mudds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has received a $200,000 gift from Jim Mudd, Sr, the chairman of Mudd Advertising, and Cecelia Mudd.

The money will be used for the building's renovations.

“I never went there without having a wonderful time and enjoying myself immensely, along with Cecelia,” Jim Mudd, Sr. said in the news release. "We went there often, and we enjoyed every single minute."

Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn, said the purpose of renovation is to help serve their patrons.

“We’re standing on the shoulders of people like Jim and Cecelia with the vision and commitment to make this place a reality," Carnigan said. "Now it’s our job to take Gallagher Bluedorn to the next level so we can make sure that future generations enjoy it just as much as we have."

The Mudds’ gift was made to the University of Northern Iowa through the UNI Foundation.